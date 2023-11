Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) More than five kg of heroin was recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district on Wednesday, a BSF official said.

Acting on specific information, Border Security Force (BSF) troops along with the Punjab Police conducted a joint search operation on the outskirts of village Attari in Amritsar.

During the search, they recovered a bag containing the heroin. PTI CHS DV DV