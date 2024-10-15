Over 5 kg marijuana recovered from courier parcel in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 15 (PTI) The Gururgram Police have recovered over 5,000 grams of marijuana from a courier parcel at the Amazon transportation services for delivery, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that while checking the package on Monday, the employees at the Amazon transportation at Bhangrola village detected something unusual in the package and called the police.

Following this, the police opened the package and found 5,972 grams of marijuana, he said. A complaint was filed in the case.

"In the parcel, marijuana was packed in two different polythene. The marijuana was found in the packs which weighed 5,972 grams. Upon checking the details of the parcel, it was shipped to Raj Kumar Paramhans in Ludhiana, Punjab. The accused committed a crime by giving marijuana to Amazon to get it ordered", ASI Dharam Singh said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under the Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances Act on Monday, police said. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR HIG HIG