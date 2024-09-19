Over 5 lakh tourists visited state in 2023-24: Tripura CM

Agartala, Sep 19 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the tourism sector in the northeastern state has experienced significant growth in recent years, thanks to coordinated efforts by the government.

"A total of 5,45,000 tourists visited the state during 2023-24 out of which 4.70 lakh were domestic while remaining 75,000 were from foreign countries. It shows tourism has been growing in the northeastern state", he said at a programme in Dhalai.

Saha said the state has secured a loan of Rs 180 crore from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the development of tourism infrastructure.

He also noted that the facelift of the Tripureswari Temple in Gomati district, one of the 'Shakti Peeths', is nearing completion.

To attract young visitors, the tourism department has introduced adventure tourism in Dumbur (Dhalai district), Chhabimura (Gomati district), and Jampui Hills (North district).

Saha said Pushpabant Palace (Old Governor’s House in Agartala) is being renovated and it is likely to be completed soon.

The Pushpabanta Palace, also known as Kunjaban Palace, was built by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya in 1917. It was the Raj Bhavan of Tripura till 2018.

"Tourism will further flourish if we develop it properly. We have to think differently if the Old Governor’s House can be turned into a five-star hotel. We are trying to explore different ways to preserve the traditions and works of the Manikya dynasty," he said.

He also highlighted the introduction of a light and sound show at Ujjayanta Palace, showcasing the history of the Manikya dynasty to attract tourists.

Ujjayanta Palace, located in the heart of the city, serves as the state museum and was originally the royal palace of the princely state built by Maharaja Radha Kishore Manikya in 1901. PTI PS MNB