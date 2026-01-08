Over 50 acres of illicit poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Imphal, Jan 8 (PTI) Security forces destroyed around 53 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Thursday.

The drive was carried out on Wednesday, it said.

"Combined teams of the police, CRPF, Forest Department and NCB destroyed 53 acres of poppy cultivation in the hill ranges of Moljol, Tusam, Vaichei-Naphai and surrounding areas in Kangpokpi district," an official statement said.

Several makeshift huts, bags of fertilisers and herbicides, and equipment used in the illegal cultivation have been recovered from these areas, it added. PTI CORR RBT