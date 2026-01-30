Over 50 corporate houses participate in job fair for ex-servicemen in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jan 30 (PTI) Over 50 leading corporate houses offered employment opportunities to ex-servicemen at a job fair at the Narangi Military Station here on Friday, a Defence spokesperson said.

He said over 700 former personnel participated in the event.

"The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) organised the mega job fair, providing a strong platform for ex-servicemen to connect with leading corporate recruiters and explore meaningful second-career opportunities," the spokesperson said.

He said over 50 leading corporate organisations, collectively offering around 700 job vacancies across diverse sectors, participated in the fair.

"More than 700 ex-servicemen attended the fair, engaging directly with employers and showcasing their skills, experience and leadership qualities honed during military service," the spokesperson added.

The job fair was attended by the Corporate Guest of Honour, Maj. (retd) Rupam Talukadar, HR Head, ITC, and the Military Guest of Honour, Lt Gen. Mohit Wadhwa, Sena Medal.

In their speeches on the occasion, they highlighted the immense value of military discipline, adaptability and leadership in the corporate ecosystem.

Maj. Gen. SBK Singh, Director General, DGR, and Brig. (retd) Polash Choudhury, chairman, Rajya Sainik Board, were also present on the occasion. PTI SSG SSG MNB