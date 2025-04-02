Over 50 foreign varsities applied to UGC for approval: Pradhan in RS

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that three foreign universities are currently operating in the country and the University Grants Commission (UGC) is likely to grant approval to 50 qualitative foreign varsities in the coming times in the interest of students.

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, the minister said the University Act, 1956 says that UGC can amend its rules going by the needs of the time.

"Around 14-15 lakh students of the country study abroad and a lot of our resources go into foreign land. Keeping that in view and to develop higher research within the country, it would be proper to bring in foreign universities. With this in mind, UGC has amended its rules," Pradhan told the Rajya Sabha.

He said not two but three foreign universities are operating in India currently. Over 50 qualitative foreign universities are in talks with different state governments and have reached the UGC for permission, he added.

"In the coming times, we will evaluate them on our standards and in the coming times we would grant them permission. This is in the interest of students," he asserted.

The minister said the government believed in the autonomy of institutions and would maintain that.

The minister was asked about raising penalties on varsities violating the rules that are operating in the country. PTI KRH SKC SKC KSS KSS