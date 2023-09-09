Over 50 J-K NCC cadets recruited to police force in 6 months: ADG NCC

Ganderbal (J-K), Sep 9 (PTI) Around 350-400 NCC cadets from Jammu and Kashmir aspiring to become Agniveers are undergoing training at regimental centres, while 54 have been recruited into J-K police in the past six months, Maj Gen R K Sachdeva, Additional Director General of NCC Directorate J-K and Ladakh said on Saturday.

Visiting a training camp on the banks of the Manasbal Lake here, Maj Gen Sachdeva said there were about 13,500 cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in around 200 institutions across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

He assessed the preparations of the cadets participating in the pre-Nau Sainik camp of the NCC.

These cadets are gearing up for the All India Nau Sainik camp scheduled to take place from October 14 to 24 at INS Shivaji, Lonavala.

“Our aim is to give training in such a way that they do not only think about themselves, but about the society as well. In this 12-day camp, the cadets went through camp drill, firing, ship directions using signs, boating, and team building activities,” Maj Gen Sachdeva told reporters.

This training camp near the Manasbal Lake offers a unique platform for young cadets to receive specialised training in various naval disciplines, and fosters an environment of unity, harmony, and camaraderie among them, officials said.

The naval pre-Nau Sainik camp is hosting a total of 100 cadets -- 60 boys and 40 girls -- from both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. The cadets are undergoing training in various activities crucial for the camp, including whaler boat pulling, enterprise-class sailing, semaphore communication, and rigging, the officials added.

“This camp used to be held in Jammu, but it is being held here since the last year. We got an opportunity to interact with Kashmiri NCC cadets as well during our stay,” Cadet Neha Sharma told PTI here.

“At this camp, we undergo training which gives us an idea about the Navy. We underwent training for boat pulling, sailing, and flag communication, among other activities. We got to experience new things which we otherwise do not get to learn as part of our normal studies. This camp was a great experience,” another Cadet, Sonia, said.

