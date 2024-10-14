Over 50 lakh people travel on Kolkata Metro during Durga Puja

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) Over 50 lakh people travelled on the Kolkata Metro during the six days of Durga Puja, a statement said on Monday.

The passenger count was marginally higher, 1.77 per cent, than the previous year, it said.

In the Blue Line between Dakshineswar and New Garia, 44.19 lakh people travelled from October 7 and October 12.

The Green Line 2, Howrah Maidan-Esplanade, a total of 3.79 lakh passengers travelled, while in Green Line-1 between Sector 5 and Sealdah, 2.53 lakh people travelled.

The Dum Dum metro station in the northern fringes of the city recorded the highest footfall of 4.43 lakh people, followed by Kalighat (3.61 lakh) and Sovabazar-Sutanuti (3.11 lakh).

The Kolkata Metro extended its service hours and ran special services to handle the festive rush on the two corridors during the period.