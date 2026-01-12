Over 50 lakh students, teachers take part in mass rendition of 'Vande Mataram' across Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 12 (PTI) Over 50 lakh students, teachers and staff members of educational institutions across Odisha on Monday joined a mass rendition of 'Vande Mataram', marking the 150th anniversary of the iconic national song written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

The event was organised by the state's school and mass education and higher education departments.

Institutes under the skill development and technical education department also took part in the programme.

Earlier, the assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution asking the state government to celebrate 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ across the state.

Apart from singing the national song, the participants also took the pledge of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Swadeshi Sankalp' on the occasion of the National Youth Day.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj in a post on X said, "One time, many places; One vibe, the song of the nation! Today is definitely a historic moment! On the occasion of National Youth Day, in the year of celebrating 150 years of the composition of 'Vande Mataram', the sound of patriotism is resounding in educational institutions across Odisha." "My warmest congratulations and gratitude to all the educational institutions, students and teachers who made this grand event a success," Suraj said.

The event was held simultaneously at 11 am across the state.

Several institutions shared photographs and videos on social media platforms, while some also organised quizzes and debate competitions as part of the celebrations.

At Utkal University here, students, faculty members and staff participated in the collective singing in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof Jagneshwar Dandapat and PG Council chairperson Mitali Chinara. The participants also took the Atmanirbhar Bharat Swadeshi Sankalp pledge.

A student of Fakir Mohan Junior College in Balasore said they sang 'Vande Mataram' collectively and took pledge to be vocal for local products, choose ‘Made in India’ goods and services, and contribute to the country's self-reliance. PTI AAM AAM MNB