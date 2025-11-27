Over 50 Nigerians held in multi-city anti-narcotics operation by Telangana’s EAGLE Force

Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI) Telangana’s anti-narcotics wing -- 'EAGLE Force' -- on Thursday said it carried out a major operation jointly with the Delhi police and arrested 50 Nigerians in the national capital and few in other cities who are part of a drug cartel.

It was found that female sex workers were allegedly involved in drug peddling, a release from EAGLE said.

As part of the massive operation involving 100 officers of Delhi Crime branch and 124 officers of Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force, 20 locations were raided in Delhi, and 50 overstaying Nigerians were arrested and a large quantity of drugs was seized, it said.

However, the exact quantity of drugs seized was not given.

As part of the operation in Noida, Gwalior and Visakhapatnam, the local police cooperated with EAGLE Force and the drug kingpin, and the main mule account holders were arrested. PTI VVK SJR VVK KH