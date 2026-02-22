Over 50 shops damaged in fire in Odisha vegetable market

Paradip, Feb 22 (PTI) Over 50 shops were damaged in a blaze at a vegetable market in Odisha’s Paradip town, a fire service department official said.

The fire spread rapidly through temporary structures made of bamboo and plastic sheets in the market in Jagatsinghpur district late on Saturday, they said.

There were no reports of any injury.

Cash kept inside the shops, two-wheelers and other equipment used for business transactions were damaged in the blaze, Fire Service Officer Kartikeswar Biswal said.

Six fire service teams were engaged to douse the flames, he said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI CORR BBM RBT