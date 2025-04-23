Over 50 tourists from Goa stuck in J-K after Pahalgam terror attack: Officials

Panaji, Apr 23 (PTI) More than 50 persons from Goa who were on a vacation to Jammu and Kashmir were stranded at hotels in Srinagar after the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam and efforts were on to bring them back, officials said on Wednesday.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 persons, mostly tourists, and injuring several others, according to officials.

The terrorists opened fire at tourists who were milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, touted as 'Mini Switzerland' for its serene beauty.

After the incident, all visitors were transported from Pahalgam and other places to hotels in Srinagar, a Goa government official said.

More than 50 persons from Goa were currently in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said, adding that "all are safe".

Efforts were on to bring them back, the official said.

Tour operators from Goa were also working out plans to bring all tourists back from Jammu and Kashmir.

One of the tour operators said a few of the tourists were scheduled to visit Baisaran point after food where the attack happened.

"A group of Goans was in Pahalgam market when the incident happened, while another group was in Sonamarg. All were called back to a hotel in Srinagar were they are currently safe," said Ahraz Mulla, co-founder of tour company Goa Adventure Club in Panaji.

Mulla said their firm had planned a trip for a group of 34 persons to Pahalgam and 12 to Jammu.

"Those in Jammu are stranded due to a landslide. They also cannot fly out from there as flights are running full capacity," he said.

A group that went to Pahalgam reached there on April 17 and was supposed to return on April 24. "Efforts are on to get them back immediately," Mulla said.

Daxal Naik, owner of Travel Bug Tours and Travels near Panaji, said a group of 26 persons whose visit to Jammu and Kashmir was facilitated by his company, was still stranded there.

"All of them have reached hotels in Srinagar. We are trying to bring them back as soon as possible," he said.

Naik said a group of tourists from Goa was having lunch at Pahalgam market when the attack happened.

"The tourists were scheduled to visit Baisaran point after having food where the attack happened," he added.

The group had left from Goa on April 21 and was supposed to return on April 26, he said.

The unavailability of seats in flights from Jammu and Kashmir has forced the tour operators to keep tourists in hotels there, Naik claimed, adding that efforts were on to bring them back by the earlier flight possible. PTI RPS GK