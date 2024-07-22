Over 500 CCTV cameras installed across 4 towns amid Maratha quota stir

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 22 (PTI) More than 500 CCTV cameras have been installed in Beed city and three other towns in Marathwada which had witnessed arson and vandalism during protests for Maratha quota last year, an official said on Monday.

Of the 516 CCTV cameras, 178 are installed in Beed city, 115 in Majalgaon, 90 in Ashti, and 133 in Parli city with funds worth Rs 15.4 crore received from the District Planning Committee.

A residence of NCP MLA Prakash Solanke was set on fire by protesters in October 2023, while homes of former MLAs Amarsingh Pandit and Jaydatta Kshirsagar, and public property were vandalised in Majalgaon and Beed. PTI AW NSK