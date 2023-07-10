Over 500 flats booked under DDA's FCFS scheme

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) More than 500 flats have been booked under a housing scheme of the DDA that was launched on June 30, officials said on Monday.

Ever since the booking window was opened on DDA's website starting 12 noon on Monday, the number of hits on the website has crossed the 13-lakh mark, they said.

The DDA on June 30 had launched on a first-come, first-serve (FCFS) basis a housing scheme that will include 5,500 flats across all categories at various locations in Delhi.

Booking of flats commenced from 12 noon onwards on July 10. A good response has been received from public for this scheme.

The website received a hit of more than 11 lakh by 5.30 pm, which later grew to over 13 lakh, a senior official said.

More than 500 flats have been booked, he said.

By 5.30 pm, 305 flats had been booked, while 7,324 registrations had been done till that period.

Of these 305 flats, 81 were booked under 1 BHK (EWS) category, 184 under 1 BHK (LIG) category, 32 under 2 BHK category and eight under 3 BHK category.

Officials said the DDA website faced heavy traffic in the first six hours as hits reached more than 11 lakh, since the opening of booking under FCFS phase-IV.

For helping the general public in booking flats, the DDA is increasing the capacity of servers to handle the surge in traffic, they said.

Under the scheme, 1-BHK flats are being offered in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini, Loknayak Puram; 2-BHK flats in Narela and Dwarka; and 3-BHK flats in Jasola. PTI KND CK