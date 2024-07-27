Over 500 gm of heroin, pistol recovered in Punjab’s Gurdaspur; 2 held

Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) Two people were apprehended after a pistol and 540 grams of heroin was recovered during a joint operation conducted by the BSF and the Punjab Police in Gurdaspur, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on an input developed by the Border Security Force, the raid was conducted at the houses of two suspects in Agwan and Rasulpur villages in Gurdaspur, a BSF spokesperson said.

A packet of heroin weighing 540 grams, a pistol along with five rounds were recovered from two people, the spokesperson said.

The heroin packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and a nylon loop was found attached to the packet, indicating that it was dropped by a drone, the spokesperson said. PTI CHS NB