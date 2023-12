Chandigarh, Dec 22 (PTI) A packet of heroin weighing 530 grams was seized from a field near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Fazilka district, a BSF spokesperson said on Friday.

The Border Security Force intercepted a drone near the Pakka Chisti village on Thursday evening, the spokesperson added.

Later, during a search operation, they recovered the packet of heroin wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from the field.