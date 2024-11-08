Over 500 migratory birds fall prey to avian botulism at Sambhar Lake

Jaipur, Nov 8 (PTI) More than 500 migratory birds have died due to avian botulism, a disease caused by a bacteria that affects nerves, at the Sambhar Lake in Jaipur district since October 26, an official said on Friday.

Avian botulism has been confirmed as the cause of death in an investigation report prepared by the Central Avian Research Institute in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 38 birds have been released in the lake after treatment, sub-divisional officer Jeetu Kulhari said.

"We came to know about the deaths on October 26. Since then, 520 birds have died due to avian botulism at the Sambhar Lake. Lab report has confirmed botulism as the cause of death," Kulhari said.

Botulism is a serious neuromuscular disease caused by a toxin produced by a bacterium called Clostridium botulinum. The disease affects the nervous system of birds, causing paralysis of their wings and legs.

Stating that the dead and sick birds are being removed and rescued from the lake area, Kulhari said that 10 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with the concerned government departments are engaged in the rescue and relief operation.

The sick birds are being treated at a rescue centre in Mithri, she added. PTI AG ARI