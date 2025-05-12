Over 500 vehicles fined for using illegal tinted glasses in Dakshina Kannada district

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 12 (PTI) A total of 504 vehicle owners were penalised in Dakshina Kannada district for using illegal sun control films and tinted glasses, with Rs 2.53 lakh collected as fines, the police said on Monday after a special enforcement drive.

The operation was carried out across 10 traffic police station limits in the district on Sunday, they added.

According to a police statement, personnel removed black films and unauthorised tints from vehicles on the spot and issued challans to the violators.

The action follows Supreme Court guidelines prohibiting opaque films that reduce visibility and pose public safety risks.

The crackdown will continue in the coming days, and vehicle owners have been advised to comply with traffic safety norms, the statement added.