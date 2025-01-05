Over 500 women representatives from local bodies to get crash course in parliamentary procedures

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Monday inaugurate "Panchayat Se Parliament 2.0" which seeks to give insight on Constitution and parliamentary procedures to over 500 women representatives from Panchayati Raj institutions from across the country.

Organised to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, the programme will have workshop and sessions, a guided tour of the new Parliament House, Samvidhan Sadan, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and Rashtrapati Bhawan for the participants offering them a deeper understanding of India's legislative process and the functioning of democratic institutions.

The programme will bring together 502 elected women representatives from Scheduled Tribes from 22 states and UTs, ensuring a diverse and inclusive group, the Lok Sabha secretariat said on Sunday.

It is aimed at empowering elected women representatives from Scheduled Tribes from Panchayati Raj institutions and to enhance their knowledge of constitutional provisions, parliamentary procedures, and governance to foster effective leadership.

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, National Commission for Women chief , Vijaya Rahatkar will attend the event.

Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram will address the second session later in the day.

Interactive workshops and sessions will be organised for the participants which will be moderated by experts and Members of Parliament.