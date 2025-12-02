Over 500-year-old copper plate describes fight between 2 men during Bahmani era

Latur (Maharashtra), Dec 2 (PTI) A 518-year-old copper inscription preserved at a college museum here was deciphered for the first time recently and found to provide information about a fight between two men during the Bahmani era.

Dated 1507, the copper plate was found in the museum of Rajarshi Shahu College, Latur, said researcher Krishna Gudade.

It records the account of a violent clash between `Savaru' and `Vithoba Khandagale (Jadhav)' near Dudhal Lake, close to the Chandpir Dargah in today's Khadgaon village, on the outskirts of Latur city.

The inscription, consisting of two copper sheets containing 30 lines in `Modi', a cursive script of Marathi prevalent during the medieval period, states that Khandagale was killed in the encounter, and his wife committed `sati' on the spot.

There was an inquiry before Nabab Ashkhan, it says, where "Rajshree Vithoba Khandagale (a namesake of the slain man), Narsingrao Khandagale, Laxmanrao Khandagale, Dattaji Khandagale, Mahadaji Khandagale and Ramji Khandagale appeared along with local officials Deshmukh Patil of Latur, Raghuji and Deorao Deshmukh Patil." An order to pay 1,05,000 `hon' to the Khandagale family as a compensation was passed, the inscription says.

The copper plate was written by village Kulkarni Nana Dam and dated "17 Moharram." "This 518-year-old Bahmani-period copper plate not only documents a local battle but also illuminates the social, political, economic, and religious life of the time," said Dr Archana Tak-Joshi, Head of the History Department, Rajarshi Shahu College.

The inscription was deciphered by Radhika Date under the guidance of researcher Krishna Gudade, principal Dr Mahadev Gavhane and Dr Tak. PTI COR KRK