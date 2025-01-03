Over 5,000 cybercrime-related arrests made by Haryana Police in 2024: DGP Kapur

Chandigarh, Jan 3 (PTI) Haryana Police made 5,156 arrests in 2024 in cybercrime cases, recovering a total of Rs Rs 268 crore, the state's top police officer said on Friday.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said the state police has done commendable work in dealing with cybercrime.

He was speaking at a conference held in Panchkula and attended by additional superintendents of police, DSPs, all 29 cyber SHOs, and cyber investigative officers from across the state.

At the conference, "various technical aspects and best practices related to cybercrime control were discussed in detail," he said in a statement.

Kapur said nodal officers from 10 banks are working round-the-clock with the Haryana Police to prevent cybercrimes and from next week, more such officers will team up.

He said, in 2023, Haryana Police made about 1,900 cybercrime-related arrests, which increased to 5,156 in 2024.

In 2023, cyber frauds of about Rs 602 crore were reported in Haryana. The figure increased to Rs 980 crore in 2024, he said.

He said the money recovered in these cases was increased to Rs 268 crore in 2024 from about Rs 76 crore in 2023. PTI SUN VN VN