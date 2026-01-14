Over 5,000 farmer suicides in Marathwada region in 5 years, highest last year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 14 (PTI) More than 5,000 farmers ended their lives in central Maharashtra's Marathwada region in the last five years with the highest number of suicides being recorded in 2025, an official report said on Wednesday.

As many as 1,129 farmers committed suicide in 2025 while a total of 5,075 suicides have been reported from 2021 to the present, said a report prepared by the divisional commissioner's office.

Marathwada division comprises the districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Beed, Dharashiv, Hingoli and Latur.

Year-wise farmer suicides are as follows: 2021- 887, 2022- 1,023, 2023- 1,088, 2024- 948, 2025- 1,129.

Beed district recorded the highest number of such deaths -- 256 -- in 2025. Ex gratia aid was given to the families of 193 farmers.

District-wise farmer suicides in 2025 were as follows: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar- 224, Jalna- 90, Parbhani- 104, Hingoli- 68, Nanded- 170, Beed- 256, Latur- 76, Dharashiv-141.

In the past year, unseasonal rainfall was seen in pockets of Marathwada in May. Excess rainfall of 125 to 150 per cent was recorded in various districts of the region, said an official.

The region was devastated by floods in September-October 2025.

Out of total 1,129 suicides recorded last year, 537 deaths took place during the May to October period when rain-related calamities plagued the region, the official said. PTI AW KRK