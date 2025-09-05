Over 50,000 police deployed as Hyderabad prepares to Ganesh idols immersion

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (PTI) Over 50,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure the smooth immersion of nearly two lakh Ganesh idols on Saturday, marking the culmination of the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Telangana DGP Jitender said.

Nearly 15,000 sanitation workers would work in three shifts (24x7) in Hyderabad to maintain cleanliness during the event, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around Hyderabad, with multiple departments coordinating to manage the immersion, officials added.

“As many as 50,000 police will be deployed. Around two lakh Ganesh idols will be immersed,” the DGP told PTI on Friday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said all arrangements for the final immersion, scheduled for Saturday, are complete.

The process is expected to continue for about 40 hours, with around 50,000 idols being immersed in the Hussain Sagar lake alone.

Strong security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incidents. A total of 29,000 police personnel will be on duty in shifts, Anand said.

A press release from Rachakonda Police on Thursday stated that about 20,000 idols are expected to be immersed in various lakes and tanks across the area on Saturday, with 3,000 already lowered.

Around 12,000 police will be deployed to manage the immersion programmes, the release added.

The GHMC said it has completed all arrangements to ensure safe, smooth and eco-friendly conduct of Ganesh idol immersions scheduled for September 6.

The civic body, in coordination with Police, Revenue, Electricity, , Water Board, Traffic Police and other government departments and agencies would remain on high alert round-the-clock until the completion of the immersion process, a GHMC release said.

The idol immersion would take place at 20 major lakes along with 72 specially created artificial ponds to ease traffic and reduce pressure on natural water bodies.

The release said 134 static cranes and 259 mobile cranes, including a 'Bahubali' (giant-sized) crane, have been positioned at key immersion points.

The 69-ft tall idol, installed at the famous pandal at Khairatabad, would be immersed in Hussain Sagar using the 'Bahubali' crane, it said.

At the Hussain Sagar lake, nine Boats, DRF (Disaster Response Force) teams, and 200 swimmers are stationed to prevent untoward incidents, the release added.

Though majority of the idols would be immersed on September 6, the organisers of pandals began 'nimajjanam' (of the idols) several days ago.

According to a GHMC, over two lakh idols have been immersed in the city limits.

The nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began with devotional fervour and gaiety across Telangana on August 27.

Lakhs of Lord Ganesha idols in various sizes and forms have been installed for worship in Hyderabad and all other towns and villages in the state. PTI GDK SJR SJR ROH