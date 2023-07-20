Over 50,000 Rajasthan farmers' loans waived off in last 3 years: Cooperative Minister

Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has waived off loans worth Rs 409.60 crore of 59,983 farmers in the last three years, Cooperative Minister Udayalal Anjana told the state assembly on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question by MLA Gopal Lal Meena, the minister said state government schemes waived off loans taken by farmers through the Central Cooperative Banks and Primary Cooperative Land Development Banks.

The loan waiver schemes include Rajasthan Farmers Loan Waiver Scheme 2019 (short term) and Rajasthan Farmers Loan Waiver Scheme 2019 (medium and long term), Anjana said.

He also said that nationalised banks are under the control of the central government and the decision to waive farmers’ loans taken through them can be taken by the Centre. PTI AG SKY