Over 51 lakh devotees visit Sabarimala this season: Travancore Devaswom Board

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jan 13 (PTI) The 'mandalam-makaravilakku' season, which began on November 16 last year, saw over 51 lakh devotees visit the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala till January 12, TDB president K Jayakumar said on Tuesday.

Jayakumar said that during the same period in the 2024-25 pilgrimage season, around 48 lakh devotees had visited the shrine.

He said the temple earned Rs 429 crore between November 16 and January 12 this season, compared to Rs 380 crore during the same period last year.

Jayakumar added that all arrangements had been made for the 'makaravilakku' festival on Wednesday, with barricades erected at various vantage points from where pilgrims can view the 'makara jyoti' (sacred light).

The TDB said around 2,000 police personnel would be deployed at the shrine on the festival day.

As per a High Court order, entry to the sannidhanam (temple complex) has been capped at 30,000 pilgrims through the virtual queue system and 5,000 through spot booking.

Jayakumar added that the counting of coins offered by devotees was yet to be completed and that additional personnel from other temples would be deployed to complete the process by January 20.

The Travancore Devaswom Board president said a meeting would be held on February 6 to review arrangements and operations during the recently concluded pilgrimage season and to begin preparations for the 2025-26 'mandalam-makaravilakku' festival.

He said pilgrimage-related works would be taken up early this year to ensure that all preparations are completed well in advance.

‘Mandalam’ refers to a 41 or 48-day period of austerity and religious observance undertaken by devotees as part of the spiritual discipline.

It is followed by the 'makaravilakku' festival, which marks the conclusion of the pilgrimage season. PTI HMP SSK