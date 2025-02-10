Over 5,100 birds culled after avian flu outbreak at Ranchi poultry farm

Ranchi, Feb 10 (PTI) A total of 5,163 birds were culled in Ranchi on Monday, after an avian flu case was reported at a poultry farm of Birsa Agriculture University (BAU), an official said.

As many as 5,488 birds have been culled in the past two days at the BAU and the entire affected zone was sanitised, he said.

"On Sunday, a total of 325 guinea fowls were culled, while 5,163 birds were culled on Monday in the university campus,” District Animal Husbandry Officer (DAHO) Kavindra Nath Singh told PTI.

He said places within a 10-km radius will now be kept under surveillance.

Around 150 guinea fowls have died over the past 20 days at the farm located in a veterinary college of BAU, officials said.

The presence of H5N1, a type of avian influenza A virus, was confirmed in the samples sent to the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, a Ranchi veterinary college official said.

The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has asked the state to take all measures to contain its spread, including declaration of infected and surveillance areas, restricting access to the affected premises and culling of birds.

The state’s animal husbandry department on Saturday issued an advisory and standard operating procedure (SOP), prohibiting sale and purchase of the birds in the area. PTI SAN RBT