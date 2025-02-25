Over 51,000 dog bite cases reported in Raipur in 3 years: Chhattisgarh govt tells assembly

Raipur, Feb 25 (PTI) Raipur district in Chhattisgarh has recorded 51,730 dog bite cases in the last three years, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai informed the state assembly on Tuesday.

In a written reply to an unstarred question by BJP MLA Sunil Soni, the CM also said a dog shelter was being constructed in the Raipur Municipal Corporation limits.

In the question, Soni sought to know the measures being taken for the maintenance of stray cattle on the roads in Raipur district (which also include state capital Raipur city). He also sought to know the case of dog bites in the last three years in the district and asked who was responsible for such incidents.

In his reply, CM Sai said that 51,730 cases of dogs biting humans were reported in three years - 13,042 cases in 2022-2023, 24,928 cases in 2023-2024 and 13,760 cases in 2024-2025 (till January).

Similarly, 2,803 cases of dogs biting animals were recorded in three years - 879 cases in 2022-2023, 986 cases in 2023-2024 and 938 cases in 2024-2025 (till January), he said.

Since street dogs remain on the streets, it is not possible to determine the responsibility for their bites. A dog shelter is being constructed in Raipur Municipal Corporation, the reply further stated.

To reduce the number of stray dogs and to address the incidents of dog bites, the local authority - Raipur Municipal Corporation - has been carrying out sterilisation and vaccination (anti-rabies) of street dogs (under the animal birth control programme) on a daily basis. Also, adequate treatment facilities are available in health centres. The victims are treated free of cost, it said.

Stray cattle on the roads of Raipur district are caught by cow catchers and kept in additional sheds built in cow sheds, kanji houses and cow shelters.

Arrangement of fodder and water is made in the cowsheds and health check-up is done from time to time by veterinarians, it said.

The district administration and the state government review from time to time the arrangements for keeping the cows and bulls roaming on the roads, which obstruct the traffic and cause accidents. These stray animals are caught by cow catchers in urban bodies and kept in additional sheds built in gauthans (cowsheds), kanji houses and gaushalas (cow shelters), it said.

Besides, an attempt is also made to prevent accidents by tying radium strips to these stray animals, it added.