Over 52,000 nominations received for 'sarpanch' posts for panchayat polls in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 5 (PTI) Over 52,000 nominations for the posts of 'sarpanch' and more than 1.66 lakh nominations for 'panch' have been received for the October 15 panchayat polls.

Elections to 13,229 gram panchayats will be held on October 15.

"The total number of 52,825 nominations have been received for Sarpaches and 1,66,338 nominations have been received for Panches in the Gram Panchayat Elections," according to a statement issued by the Punjab State Election Commission.

Punjab State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri said completion of the scrutiny process will be tabulated separately after getting information from all the deputy commissioners.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 7. Votes will be counted on the same day at polling stations.