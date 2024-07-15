Over 5.31 lakh Android phone users download 'Metro Ride Kolkata' app in over 2 years

Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) Over 5.31 lakh Android phone users have downloaded the 'Metro Ride Kolkata App' since its launch, an official said.

A Metro Railway spokesperson said 9,000 iOS users have also downloaded the same app which was launched on the iOS platform on March 22, 2024.

"Till July 12, 2024, more than 5.31 lakh Android users have downloaded this App from Google Play Store since its launch on March 5, 2022. Similarly, more than 9,000 iOS users have downloaded this App from Apple Store", the spokesperson said.

"It is a record in the history of Kolkata Metro since the launch of the app two years back as more commuters are getting familiar with this app on each passing day and downloading the same. Metro is turning more digital-friendly to save the commuters the hassle of going all the way to the booking counter for every work and get things done through mobiles," he said.

Special promotional films on how to download and use this app are being shown on platform televisions in metro stations, he added. PTI SUS RG