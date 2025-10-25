Over 54 grams of heroin seized in Meghalaya, two from Assam held

Shillong, Oct 25 (PTI) Two persons from Assam were arrested in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district after heroin weighing over 54 grams was recovered from their possession, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the state police set up a checking point at Sohryngkham on the Shillong-Silchar route and intercepted a vehicle on Friday, an officer said.

During the search of the vehicle, four soap boxes containing heroin weighing 54.13 grams were recovered, and two persons, both residents of Silchar, were apprehended, he said.

The seized contraband and the accused were later handed over to the officer-in-charge of Sohryngkham Outpost under the East Khasi Hills district for further legal action.

An FIR has been registered by the ANTF Meghalaya at the Sohryngkham Outpost of the East Khasi Hills district, and investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI JOP BDC