Over 5.41 lakh voters in Hyderabad district removed from electoral rolls

Hyderabad, Apr 17 (PTI) The Election Commission has deleted 5.41 lakh voters, which include the dead, shifted and duplicate, from the electoral rolls in Hyderabad district covering 15 Assembly constituencies.

Advertisment

The district election officer on Wednesday said in a release that the election machinery in Hyderabad district has been striving hard to ensure purity of the electoral roll and is taking all measures to ensure free and fair elections.

Sincere efforts were made to ensure that polling stations are located not only in accessible areas but all ECI norms are adhered to, the release said.

Since January 2023, in Hyderabad district’s 15 Assembly constituencies, a total of 47,141 dead voters, 4,39,801 "shifted voters" and 54,259 duplicate voters have been removed from the electoral roll.

Advertisment

"That is to say, a total of 5,41,201 voters were removed from the electoral rolls duly following the instructions of ECI," it said.

All the deletions have been done as per procedure.

During the purification of electoral rolls, it was observed that many voters had "non-standard" house numbers on the electoral roll.

Advertisment

A drive was taken up to identify such voters and corrections were done.

In Hyderabad district, a total of 1,81,405 such voters have been identified and corrections have been made to their house numbers.

One of the core measures taken up to improve polling percentage and ensure voter facilitation is to bring "split voters" in a family to a single polling station.

Advertisment

In Hyderabad district, a total of 3,78,713 corrections were made so that split voters in a family are brought to one polling station.

The District Election Officer, Hyderabad, who is the Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has taken all steps for the purification of Electoral Rolls, to ensure voter facilitation and for conduct of free and fair elections, the release said.

The 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad district are part of the Hyderabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituencies.

BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency K Madhavi Latha had earlier claimed that there are as many as six lakh bogus votes in the constituency. PTI SJR SJR ROH