Over 55 pc DU students opt for fourth year under FYUP; VC says trend as expected

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) More than 55 per cent of Delhi University students have chosen to continue with the fourth year of studies under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), ahead of the new academic session beginning August 1.

According to DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, around 31,004 of around 71,000 eligible students have opted out of the fourth year, which means over 55 per cent have chosen to pursue the optional final year.

"It is as per our expectations. We expected the same kind of numbers. We are all prepared for this new beginning," Singh told PTI.

The FYUP, introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, allows students to exit after one, two, or three years with a certificate, diploma, or degree respectively. Those who complete the fourth year are awarded an 'Honours with Research' degree, with a focus on research, entrepreneurship, and skill-based learning.

Singh, who had earlier called the fourth year a "game changer", said, "This is the first time the focus is on research, entrepreneurship and skill." The fourth year of FYUP is being implemented for the first time this year, and while the university sees the continuation rate as encouraging, some teachers' associations and educationists have raised concerns about its structure.

Critics have pointed to possible dropout risks, unprepared infrastructure, and a lack of clarity about the fourth-year curriculum. There are also concerns about stretched faculty and limited funding for the programme's additional demands.

Addressing these issues, the VC said, "Don't worry. If facilities are not available, they will be created. It is in the interest of our students." He also assured students and parents that the university has made all necessary arrangements for both first-year students and those entering the fourth year.

"It is a matter of happiness that one of the country's best higher education institutions is going to start another academic year. We will welcome our students with open arms," he added.