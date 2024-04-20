Over 55 pc voting in five LS seats in Uttarakhand in first phase of LS polls

Dehradun, Apr 20 (PTI) The voter turnout in all the five parliamentary constituencies of Uttarakhand where polling was held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday has been revised to 55.89 per cent, a drop of around five percentage points compared to the 2019 general elections.

The voter turnout in Uttarakhand in the 2019 general elections was 61.48 per cent.

The turnout percentage was revised after arrival of data from remote polling stations in the hills late on Friday night, election officials here said.

Haridwar seat recorded the highest turnout of 62.36 per cent followed by Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar where 61.35 per cent polling was recorded, Tehri Garhwal (52.57 per cent), Pauri Garhwal (50.84 per cent) and Almora (46.94 per cent). PTI ALM ZMN