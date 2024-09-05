Over 550 complaints registered on Delhi's vigilance portal, majority against MCD, Delhi Police

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The Vigilance Complaint Information Management System (VCIMS), launched by Lt Governor V K Saxena in 2023, has so far received over 550 complaints, most of which pertain to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Police, officials said on Thursday.

Since its launch in September 2023, the portal has received a total of 561 complaints against various Delhi government departments. The largest numbers of complaints were against the MCD (105), Delhi Police (71), Delhi Jal Board (44) and Delhi Transport Corporation (39), among others, the officials said.

In a recent review of the complaints received on the portal, instructions were issued for the speedy, time-bound disposal of these cases related to irregularities and graft, a senior Delhi government officer said. Of the 561 complaints, around half were closed for various reasons, while the remaining are at various stages of disposal, the official said.

People can file online complaints through the portal that was launched for speedy action with transparency and secrecy in dealing with and monitoring of complaints on corruption, the officials said.

It is designed to simplify the process of lodging corruption complaints against government employees while maintaining the complainants' anonymity. To ensure that only genuine complaints are filed, complainants are required to submit an e-undertaking to discourage frivolous complaints, they said. The officials said that a one-time registration is mandatory for using the platform, which can be done using a mobile number along with either Aadhaar, PAN, or Election ID number.

Complainants are updated on the status of their complaints via SMS to their registered mobile number, they added. PTI VIT BHJ BHJ