Over 5,500 CISF constables promoted

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) More than 5,500 CISF constables have been promoted to the next higher rank of head constable on Monday, a senior force officer said.

A select number of these personnel were decorated with their new ranks by the senior officers of the paramilitary force at its headquarters here.

"A total of 5,601 constables have been promoted in a single day to the rank of head constable. This promotion has been given to them immediately after completion of 15 years of service in the rank of constable," a force spokesperson said.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General Nina Singh congratulated all the promoted personnel and their family members, he said.

Raised in 1969, the CISF has about 1.7 lakh personnel in its ranks and is primarily tasked to guard a number of civil airports in the country, sensitive installations in the aerospace and nuclear domain and the Parliament House complex in the national capital. PTI NES RHL