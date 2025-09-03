Over 5,500 civilians rescued in flood-hit J&K;, Punjab; 27 tons of essential supplies delivered: Army

Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) Army's Western Command has been conducting large-scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations round the clock for more than two weeks under 'Operation Rahat' across the flood-affected areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, an official statement said on Wednesday.

So far, more than 5,500 civilians and 300 personnel of paramilitary forces have been rescued, over 3,000 civilians have received medical aid, and over 27 tons of ration and essential supplies have been delivered to affected communities, the statement said.

With more than 50 Army columns on the ground activated till now, relief efforts have been running round the clock, rescuing stranded people, restoring vital infrastructure and delivering life-saving assistance.

In addition, seven fresh columns have been launched in the areas of Taran Taran, Ferozepur, Shahkot, Phillaur, Dhatewal and in the areas of Sarala (Ghanmaur) and Harchandpura owing to rising water levels in the Ghaggar river in Punjab.

Troops are continuously supporting the civil administration and the BSF in debris clearance and emergency construction tasks, the statement said.

Engineer Regiments have reconstructed the Jaitpur Bund in Mamun Sector (Punjab), repaired the main water supply line at Sidhra Bridge (Jammu) and employed heavy machinery to restore damaged roads between Bikraman Helipad and Tawi View Point (Jammu region).

In Punjab, Army teams remain engaged in strengthening bunds at vulnerable locations, transporting food and fodder to isolated villages and clearing key water channels to prevent further flooding, the statement further said.

Amidst these ongoing operations, Western Command troops also undertook a life-saving evacuation that symbolises their dedication.

A pregnant woman stranded in Sumb, a village completely cut off by road, was airlifted to a hospital for urgent care, reflecting the Army's resolve to protect every life even under the most challenging conditions, the statement said.