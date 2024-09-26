Over 5,500 kg of spurious ghee seized in Indore

Indore, Sep 26 (PTI) Ahead of Navratri and Diwali, the administration in Indore on Thursday raided a private firm and seized over 5,500 kg of spurious ghee, said an official from the Madhya Pradesh’s food department.

Food Safety Officer Manish Swamy said 5,520 kg of substandard ghee, estimated to be worth about Rs 7 lakh, was seized from a firm operating from a house in Veer Savarkar Nagar in the city.

Prima facie, it appears that the spurious ghee was prepared by mixing the synthetic essence of ghee with palm oil, soybean oil and other edible oils, he said.

According to the official, the substandard ghee was being sold under different local brand names.

The administration in the state's financial capital has sealed the firm and samples of the spurious ghee are being sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for tests, he said. PTI HWP MAS NR