Over 56 lakh voters 'uncollectible' in Bengal: CEO official

Kolkata, Dec 8 (PTI) Over 56.37 lakh voters in West Bengal have been marked as "uncollectible" in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls across the state, a senior official at the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office said on Monday.

A total of 7.66 crore enumeration forms were distributed across West Bengal so far.

"Over 56 lakh names of voters were marked uncollectible. The draft voter list is expected to exclude these names. This includes 23.98 lakh deceased voters, 10.95 lakh voters whose addresses could not be traced, 19.65 lakh voters who have shifted elsewhere, 1.32 lakh duplicate entries, and 47,832 entries removed for other reasons," the official elaborated.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has revamped the Booth Level Officer (BLO) mobile application, primarily to identify fake or duplicate names in the electoral roll, he said.

A new feature titled "Duplicate Elector Verification" is being added to the app starting Monday, he added.

"With this update, instances of multiple voter identity cards issued in the same name or to the same individual can be detected directly through the app," the official told PTI.

Once the new option becomes operational, if any voter is flagged as a duplicate in the BLO app, the concerned Booth Level Officer will visit the voter's residence for on-site verification, he said.

"If a voter confirms that more than one voter card exists in his or her name. Such voters must submit a written declaration along with photocopies of both the old and the current EPIC cards to the BLO. If the voter is unsure whether any additional voter card exists in their name, they will only need to provide a declaration and a photocopy of their current EPIC card," he added. PTI SCH NN