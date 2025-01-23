Over 56% voting till 4 pm in Uttarakhand civic polls

Dehradun, Jan 23 (PTI) More than 56 per cent of the total voters had cast their ballots by 4 pm Thursday in the urban local body polls held in Uttarakhand, state election commission officials said.

The final voting percentage will be available after some time, they said.

Rudraprayag and Haridwar districts recorded the highest voter turnout of 62.72 and 60.85 per cent.

Polling began at 8 am and went on till 5 pm. Those already in queue by 5 pm were allowed to vote, officials said.

Voting, though largely peaceful, was marred by protests at some booths where some people found their names missing from the voters' list.

Even former chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat complained that his name was missing from the list of voters.

"I have brought it to the notice of the State Election Commission authorities. They are looking into it," he said. Complaints were also raised at some other booths over slow voting.

The 100 urban local bodies that went to polls comprised 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 nagar panchayats.

Polling was held by ballot to decide the fate of 5,405 candidates.

There are 72 candidates running for 11 mayoral posts, 445 for municipal council chairperson posts and 4,888 for municipal councillors' posts.

There are 30,29000 voters in the state, State Election Commissioner Sushil Kumar said.

There were 1,515 polling centres in the state and 3,394 polling booths, he said.

A total of 25,800 security and 16,284 polling personnel were deployed to ensure free and fair polling, Kumar said.

The counting will begin at 8 am on January 25. PTI ALM ALM VN VN