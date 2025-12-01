Over 5,600 people died of AIDS in Mizoram since 1990: Official

Aizawl, Dec 1 (PTI) Over 5,600 people have died of AIDS in Mizoram since the deadly virus was first detected in the state in October 1990, an official said on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion of World AIDS Day, Mizoram State Aids Control Society (MSACS) project director Jane R. Ralte said till date, 33,641 people have been infected with HIV in the northeastern state.

"Of the total 33,641 infected, more than 5,600 people have succumbed to complications caused by the virus," Ralte said, adding that the death rate has steadily declined due to robust efforts and effective Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) treatment.

Between April 2024 and October this year, 3,117 people, including 911 women and 167 pregnant women, were found HIV positive, she said.

According to Ralte, 70.03 per cent of HIV-positive cases in the state were sexually transmitted, while 27.3 per cent cases were transmitted through sharing needles by intravenous drug users.

While 1.8 per cent cases were transmitted from mother to infant, 0.74 per cent infected people contacted the virus from unknown sources, she added.

Of the 70.3 per cent of those infected through unprotected sex, 53.3 per cent contracted from their regular partners or spouses, 34.3 per cent from non-regular partners, 7.7 per cent from homosexual or bisexual or same sex intimacy, and 2.5 per cent contracted the virus from commercial partners, she said.

Ralte also said there are 14 ART centres across the state, including four in Aizawl.

Speaking at the World AIDS Day programme here, was observed today in different parts of Mizoram.

Speaking on the occasion, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama said the state government is making efforts to prevent HIV incident rate from growing.

Health and Family welfare department principal director Dr. Lalthlengliani, who presided over the function, underscored the progress made by the state and highlighted the urgent need for renewed vigour and community leadership in prevention and control efforts. PTI CORR MNB