Over 56,000 youth secured govt jobs under AAP in Punjab: CM Mann

Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday claimed that more than 56,000 youth have secured government jobs during the past three-and-a-half years of AAP rule in the state.

Addressing a function to hand over appointment letters to 858 newly-recruited youth, the chief minister said the jobs will transform their destiny as they will become an active partner in the social and economic progress of the state.

Ever since his first day in office, he has made sure that the deserving youth get jobs purely on merit due to which more than 56,000 of them have secured government jobs, the chief minister claimed.

It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that these youth have got jobs solely on the basis of merit, and now they should serve people with missionary zeal, an official statement quoted Mann as saying.

The chief minister also alleged that the previous governments in Punjab never bothered to give jobs to the youth because they were only concerned about serving the families of the ruling dispensation.

He further said that during AAP’s rule, students from government schools are cracking prestigious exams such as NEET, JEE and JEE Advanced, which is a clear indicator of the changes at the ground level, the statement said.

On stubble burning, Mann alleged that “as a part of a planned conspiracy, Punjab is being defamed for the air pollution in Delhi though the reality is completely different”.

Those blaming Punjab forget that Haryana falls between the state and the national capital “but they don't take its name”, Mann said. PTI SUN ARI