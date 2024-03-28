Over 57% polling till noon in Mahabubnagar MLC bypoll in Telangana

Hyderabad: Over 57 per cent polling was recorded till noon in the bypoll to Telangana Legislative Council from Mahabubnagar Local Authorities' constituency on Thursday.

Advertisment

Official sources said 57.33 per cent polling was witnessed till noon in the 10 polling stations in the constituency.

While N Naveen Kumar Reddy is the BRS candidate, M Jeevan Reddy is the ruling Congress nominee. An independent is also in the fray.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the resignation of Kasireddy Narayana Reddy after he was elected as Congress MLA in the recent Legislative Assembly polls.

The counting of votes will take place on April 2.

The ruling Congress is keen on winning the bypoll as it comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls which will be held in Telangana on May 13.