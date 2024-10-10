Over 58 lakh people taken BJP's membership in Assam so far: Himanta

Guwahati, Oct 10 (PTI) Over 58.11 lakh people have taken BJP's membership in Assam so far, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said the party has enrolled more than 40,000 members in 88 assembly constituencies with Teok and Titabor being the latest to achieve the target.

"With 58.11 lakh new members @BJP4Assam is nearing 100 percent of the target we had set," he posted on X.

"Congratulations to the karyakartas of Titabor and Teok constituencies for their hard work in enrolling 40,000+ members," he added.

The membership drive, started in early September for renewal as well as enlisting new members, is continuing in all the 126 assembly segments of the state.

The target is set at 75 per cent of the total votes polled by the BJP in this year's Lok Sabha elections. About 18 lakh people had taken BJP's membership in the state last year. PTI DG DG SOM