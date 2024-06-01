Over 58% voter turnout recorded in 9 LS seats in Bengal till 3 pm

Kolkata: A voter turnout of 58.46 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Saturday in nine Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the seventh and final phase of elections, an EC official said.

Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

The highest polling of 66.76 per cent was registered in the Basirhat seat, followed by Mathurapur at 63.66 per cent, Jaynagar at 62.24 per cent, Diamond Harbour at 61.08 per cent, and Barasat at 59.69 per cent, he said.

Voter turnout in Jadavpur was recorded at 56.49 per cent, Dum Dum at 53.06 per cent, Kolkata Uttar at 51.22 per cent and Kolkata Dakshin at 50.61 per cent, he added.

The polling percentage in the Baranagar by-poll was 53.4 till 3 pm, the official said.

Till 4 pm, 2,667 complaints were received by the Election Commission, he said.

A total of 1,63,40,345 voters, including 80,20,326 women and 538 belonging to the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the 17,470 polling stations.

The EC has deployed 967 companies of central forces along with over 33,000 state police personnel in the final phase of polling, the official added.