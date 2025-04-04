Over 580 people fined for spitting, littering at Bhubaneswar Railway Station in March

Bhubaneswar, Apr 4 (PTI) The East Coast Railway authorities have imposed penalties on 581 people for spitting and littering at Odisha’s Bhubaneswar Railway Station during March, officials said.

The action is part of an initiative aimed at improving cleanliness and maintaining hygiene across railway premises, they said.

The total fine collected in March amounts to Rs 1,17,100, the officials said.

A special task force has also been set up to enforce cleanliness regulations and raise awareness among passengers. It works in collaboration with station managers, ticket collectors and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), an official release said on Thursday.

Besides, messages are broadcast through the public announcement system about the importance of maintaining cleanliness at railway stations, along with the distribution of posters and banners, it said.

“East Coast Railway’s focus on strict vigilance has extended across all stations within its jurisdiction,” the release said.

The aim is to create a cleaner and more pleasant environment for all passengers, it added. PTI AAM RBT