Over 5,800 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu: A fresh batch of over 5,800 pilgrims left Jammu city early Saturday for the twin base camps in Kashmir to join the annual Amarnath Yatra, officials said.

Braving heavy rains, the ninth batch comprising a total of 5,876 pilgrims, including 1,118 women and 18 children, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in two separate convoys of 245 vehicles between 2.50 am and 3.50 am, they said.

While 3,759 pilgrims heading for Pahalgam left in a convoy of 134 vehicles for the Valley, another group of 2,117 devotees in 111 vehicles are heading for Baltal, the officials said.

The 52-day yatra started from the twin base camps of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on June 29. The number of pilgrims undertaking the journey has crossed 1.50 lakh.

The first batch of pilgrims was flagged off from Jammu on June 28 and so far, 50,317 pilgrims have left the base camp for the Valley.