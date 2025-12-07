Over 6 kg heroin, pistol recovered along International Border in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) The Border Security Force has recovered over 6 kilograms of heroin and a pistol in two separate search operations along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, an official said on Sunday.

One of the incidents took place in Amritsar, according to an official.

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops launched an extensive search operation after spotting a drone on Saturday night and found 12 packets of heroin weighing 6.638 kilograms from a field near Daoke village, he said.

In another operation conducted in the border area of Ferozepur, the BSF personnel recovered a pistol along with four rounds from an agricultural land near Gandu Kilcha village, the official said.