Over 6 lakh enrolled as BJP members in a week in Delhi: Party leaders

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Over six lakh people have enrolled as BJP members in the national capital within the first week of a nationwide membership drive, party leaders said on Monday.

The campaign was launched in Delhi by the BJP on September 2 across 13,000 polling booths in 70 assembly constituencies.

"In the last nearly one week, we have been able to induct six lakh members and the number will rise further in the coming days. The number includes new ones as well as those who have renewed their membership," a top functionary of the party's Delhi unit told PTI.

As such no target has been fixed for the drive but party leaders and workers have been instructed to ensure that a minimum 200 members are brought to the party fold from each of the more than 13,000 polling booths in the city, he added.

The nationwide membership drive, launched on September 1 by BJP chief JP Nadda, aims to enrol 10 crore people as members of the party. The drive will conclude by October end.

Under the campaign, Delhi BJP teams are registering people as members through a dedicated mobile-phone number, scanning a QR Code, the NaMo app and the party's official website.

The party has also formed a five-member monitoring committee headed by North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia to ensure that the drive runs smoothly.

A member of the committee said that most of the memberships are being taken through missed calls on the party's dedicated mobile number.

"So far, over 5.5 lakh missed calls have been received out of which nearly 3.5 completed all the formalities to be enrolled as the party's member," he said.

The Delhi BJP has currently around 27-28 lakh members, party leaders said, adding that the drive is expected to strengthen the support base of the BJP in the city and help it in the coming Assembly polls.

"The organisational strength attained through membership drive by renewing our old, dedicated cadre and bringing in new members will definitely be a positive move as the party faces Delhi Assembly polls in 2025," he said.

In the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls due in February next year, the BJP is pitted against the strongly positioned Aam Aadmi Party that registered back to back landslide victories in 2015 and 2020 polls.