Over 60 initiatives taken by cooperation ministry so far; cooperatives’ future bright: Shah

Ahmedabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the future of cooperatives is bright under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and more than 60 initiatives have been rolled out by his ministry since its formation.

Addressing the ‘Swarnim Shatabdi Samapan Mahotsav’ (golden centenary closing ceremony) of the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, Shah called ADC a big bank for small people that has worked to bring prosperity in the lives of lakhs of farmers and cattle rearers for generations.

“Since (Modi set up the Cooperation Ministry), it has taken more than 60 initiatives. We have ensured the registration of 2 lakh primary cooperative societies in 5 years, including the service cooperative societies and primary milk producers cooperative societies, which are the foundations of the cooperative movement,” Shah said.

The future of cooperatives is bright under PM Modi's leadership, he said.

There should not be a single panchayat in the country without a primary service cooperative society or primary milk-producing society. By introducing many model by-laws into society constitutions, they have been associated with several new works, he said.

Shah said such a cooperative society can also open an affordable medicine shop, and a quota has been given to them for petrol pumps and gas distribution services. They also get priority in the distribution of subsidised grains, said the minister.

“They can also build godowns and undertake water supply projects. Until the cooperative society is strong, the (cooperative) bank cannot be strong. And until the bank is strong, the dairy sector of the district or state cannot thrive…,” he said.

Three national cooperative societies, one each for quality seeds, exports and organic farming, have been registered and the mandals (local cooperatives) are now linked with them, he said.

Out of the country’s 260 district cooperative banks, ADC Bank is the only one with 100 per cent e-banking facility as per the RBI guidelines, Shah said.

“The bank has earned the trust of numerous account holders. It has passed through difficult times, but whoever led it worked to run it in the best manner, which is why we can dream of another 100 years of the bank," he said.

Shah recalled that when he was elected as the bank's chairman 25 years ago, doubts were raised over its survival. He had assured that within one year the bank would make profits and distribute dividends. The then chairman had doubts, but the bank started making profits in just one year and even distributed dividends, he said.

“The bank did not look back and reported Rs 100 crore profit last year. Today it has zero NPA (non-performing assets). It’s a matter of pride for all of us,” Shah said.

Earlier in the day, the Union minister released 24 books reprinted by Sastu Sahitya Mudranalaya Trust in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the ‘Akhand Anandotsav’ organised by the trust in Ahmedabad.

He said it is the responsibility of the fans and linguists of the Gujarati language to preserve and enhance the literary heritage given by many Gujarati writers like Govardhanram Tripathi, Mahatma Gandhi, Narmad, Kakasaheb Kalelkar, Narsinh Mehta, and Sundaram.

The Union minister said that to promote reading in Gujarat, Modi as the then chief minister of the state had launched the ‘Vanche Gujarat’ campaign.

He said reading can direct thoughts on the right path. If a child or student develops the habit of reading from a young age and maintains it even amid the attraction of the internet, he will survive in any difficult situation or overcome any obstacle that comes in life, Shah said.

“The Sastu Sahitya Mudranalaya Trust is not only a printing press but also an institution that keeps our education and literature alive and is our unique heritage,” said CM Patel.

He said that the institution, established in 1907, has been guiding and inspiring society for more than a century through the light of language, literature and education.

He said the government has ensured that reading enthusiasts get excellent library facilities in every taluka of the state. In this year's budget, Rs 16 crore has been earmarked to start new libraries in 71 taluka headquarters and to develop e-library facilities in 53 tribal area libraries, he said.

Shah also unveiled a commemorative coin to honour the 150th birth anniversary of the revered Jain Acharya, Shrimad Buddhisagar Surishwarji Maharaj. PTI KA NR