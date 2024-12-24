Over 60 NCC cadets hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at camp in Kerala

Kochi, Dec 24 (PTI) As many as 60 NCC cadets were hospitalised following a suspected case of food poisoning at a camp held at a college in Kerala, creating an anxious situation, officials said.

The incident was reported on Monday during the 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) organized by the 21 Kerala Battalion NCC at a college in Thrikkakara, starting December 21.

The students who complained of food poisoning were taken to various hospitals and were discharged by Monday night, according to officials.

The NCC has ordered a departmental-level inquiry into the incident, an official statement said.

"In response to the physical discomfort experienced by cadets at the NCC camp organised at the Thrikakkara KMM College, an urgent inquiry has been ordered. The inquiry will be conducted by a committee led by Brigadier Suresh G, the NCC Group Commander of Kollam," the statement read.

The officiating Additional Director General of NCC has directed the Brigadier Suresh-led panel to submit its report, it added.

The participants of the camp included students from schools and colleges under the 21 Kerala Battalion NCC, Ernakulam.

Officials said the students first complained of discomfort around 7 pm after having dinner, with the number initially rising to 40 and later reaching 60.

An NCC statement noted that two girl cadets initially reported physical discomfort, followed by 13 more cadets.

"These cadets were taken to the Primary Health Centre and later to the Medical College. Subsequently, 47 more cadets who reported similar symptoms were also taken to the Medical College, where they were treated in the OP department and promptly sent back to the camp," it said.

Many students left the camp with their parents, who arrived after the incident.

Officials said food and water samples used for cooking were collected for testing, and the exact cause of the food poisoning would be determined once the test results are available.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against around 10 individuals from outside for allegedly causing trouble in the camp area after news of the incident spread.

According to officials, a total of 513 cadets (283 boys and 235 girls) participated in the camp.

The NCC announced a two-day break for the camp following the incident.

The officiating Additional Director General of NCC said the camp would resume on December 26. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK ROH